Jordan Peterson has been called in for re-education because he can't stop posting

In a surprising thread of tweets, controversial psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson revealed that he is being asked to undergo "social-media communication retraining" due to his tweets.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peterson, 60, tweeted that the College of Psychologists of Ontario "demanded" he complete training for criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and retweeting Pierre Poilievre.

"I have been accused of harming people (although none of the complainants involved in the current action were clients of mine, past or present, or were even acquainted with any of my clients)," Peterson wrote.

The College of Psychologists of Ontario is the body that oversees and sets the standard for the profession of psychology in Ontario.

According to Peterson, the organization has accused him of harming people with his views and threatened to suspend his clinical psychologist license if he does not comply.

Peterson is known for sharing his right-leaning opinions on Twitter.

The clinical psychologist has advocated for traditional masculine gender roles, questioned climate change, and opposed pronoun usage.

He also often criticizes Trudeau and sometimes gets into heated debates with other Twitter users.

In February, the clinical psychologist announced he was under investigation by the College of Psychologists of Ontario for telling a person who was concerned about overpopulation that they are "free to leave at any point."

Regarding his social media retraining, Peterson accused Trudeau of creating a "situation" where "practicing professionals can have their livelihoods and public reputations threatened in a very serious manner for agreeing with the Official Opposition and criticizing major government figures."

Among those who expressed concerned for Peterson was Twitter owner Elon Musk.

This is not the first time Peterson has faced a complaint from the College of Psychologists of Ontario for his behavior.

In 2018, the organization received a complaint about doctor / patient boundaries and communication with patients. Although the College of Psychologists of Ontario did not conduct a full disciplinary hearing, Peterson agreed to “prioritize clinical work with clients above other competing interests, including appropriate client communications.”

