'Horrifying' fact about 2025 has people questioning everything

As of now, not only are we now already halfway through 2025 , but we are now officially closer to 2050 than we are to 2000 . And, it’s safe to say, people can’t cope.

On Wednesday (2 July), we all reached the middle of the year, with as many days left in the year as we have already had.

With it, there were just 82 days left of summer and 26 weekends left in 2025.

And, we also quietly reached a tipping point of the half-century. That’s because, as of right now, we are now closer to 2050 than we are to the year 2000.

For those of us old enough to remember it, the turn of the Millennium was a big deal, with the Y2K bug fears that had everyone worried about a technological collapse when the clocks struck midnight.

Obviously, that didn’t materialise, but for plenty of us, it’s horrifying to imagine that we are closer to 2050, and whatever madness will unfold in the next 25 years, than we are to it.

It’s fair to say that revelation has got people feeling a range of emotions.

“I’ve never felt so old,” one person said.

Another commented: “I need to lie down now.”

Someone else said: “shut up shut up shut up shut up.”

“Wasn’t 2000 5 years ago? Also 2020 and 2021 doesn't count because of Covid,” one person argued.

Another said: “I want to throw up.”

Meanwhile, others viewed it with more optimism and hope.

Someone wrote: “Make these 25 years count.”

Another said: “Future is near...”

One person pointed out: “Time waits for no one. Let’s do something today we’ll be happy about tomorrow.”

