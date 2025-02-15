Like many people, the older I get and the less I can coast by, relying on my youth, the more important my health and wellbeing have become.

While online trends for skincare aim to improve the way we look on the outside, the way we age biologically is all to do with what’s happening inside our bodies.

Biological tests such as GlycanAge can help figure out what’s going on by measuring what are known as glycans. These are sugar molecules found in the blood that, when measured, can offer biomarkers into the inflammatory state of your immune system – and it is systemic inflammation that can increase the speed of ageing.

Many glycans are affected by environment and lifestyle choices, while others are influenced by our genetics. With lifestyle changes, glycans can respond to interventions from anywhere between three to six months, meaning there’s always something we can do to slow down the ageing process from the inside.

Unlike Bryan Johnson , the man making it his aim to live to 200 years old , most of us don’t have millions to spend on trying to reduce biological age .

But, thanks to experts at GlycanAge, I’ve learned there are plenty of things we can do that won’t break the bank, but will help improve our biological age.

Sleep and circadian rhythm

Good quality sleep is vital for our mental and physical health, as it allows our bodies to repair and restore themselves.

To align our circadian rhythm and to help set our internal body clock, experts at GlycanAge recommend exposure to light within one hour of waking up each morning. Exposing eyes to natural sunlight (without looking directly at the sun), for five to 10 minutes on a bright day, or up to 30 minutes on a cloudy day can improve mood and boost energy levels.

As for getting to sleep at night, it is now widely known that artificial light from screens can disrupt our natural melatonin production, making it more difficult to fall asleep. Avoiding screens for around two hours before bedtime is optimal.

FilterOptix blue light glasses

Blue-blocking glasses from brands like FilterOptix can also be beneficial. Their special lenses block 100 per cent of artificial blue light, helping our melatonin levels increase naturally. I tested them for a week and, anecdotally, the one evening I forgot to wear them was the one I had the most trouble sleeping.

GlycanAge experts introduced me to a term called “social jetlag”. This refers to the different schedules we keep during the week and weekend.

While it can be tricky to work around an active social life, experts say the key to a consistent circadian rhythm is maintaining a regular sleep schedule, both on weekdays and weekends.

Poor sleep has been linked to inflammation in the body, so it is a vital part of slowing down biological ageing.

Nutrition

Increasingly, experts are linking the diversity of our diet (and probiotics) with good gut health, with GlycanAge experts recommending eating 30 different plants per week, as well as daily protein intake of between 1.2 to 2.2 g per kilogram of body weight.

A good way I have found of getting some additional plant power in food is with the superfood berry powder Haskapa . Haskapa berries are similar to blueberries but are packed with even more vitamin C and antioxidants. I added a couple of teaspoons to some kefir yoghurt, but it can also go in porridge, pancakes, or whatever else you fancy, for a healthy boost.

Haskapa powder and kefir





Supplements can also help us improve our vitamin intake, with supplements of omega-3 fatty acids, taurine, glycine and magnesium offering potential benefits for things like sleep quality and brain function.

Spermidine is naturally produced in our bodies, but production decreases as we age, which is why Oxford Healthspan developed the Primeadine® Original supplement. It mimics the benefits of fasting, without having to fast, helps promote cell clean-up and renewal, and also offers benefits in terms of sleep quality and hair growth, collagen and energy levels.

Regular mealtimes are an important aspect of maintaining steady levels of energy and hormonal health. This is because irregular mealtimes can cause blood sugar to fluctuate and cause our bodies to produce cortisol, which has a negative impact on metabolic function.

Exercise

Exercise is vital for promoting longevity, as it improves our cardiovascular function, boosts metabolism and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

A balanced mix of cardio and strength-based exercise is recommended in order to help preserve muscle mass, increase our bone density and improve metabolic function.

For those pressed for time, GlycanAge introduced me to what are known as “exercise snacks”, which have been shown to improve cardiorespiratory fitness.

Exercise snacks are short bursts of maximum-intensity exercises that last for up to two minutes, for example, doing star jumps or climbing stairs. They should be performed three to four times per day, with several hours separating each.

One study found that people who regularly undertook “exercise snacks” saw between a 38-40 per cent reduction in all-cause and cancer mortality, as well as a 48 - 49 per cent reduction in cardiovascular-related mortality, compared to those who did not exercise at all.

So, while others (we're looking at you, Johnson), will go to extreme lengths an attempt to chase off mortality, I found there are easy steps people can take to slow down biological ageing every day that won't break the bank.

