Streamer Kai Cenat’s reading habits have sparked a conversation online, with many rushing to his defence against ridiculous criticism.

In a candid post from his bed, the 24-year-old confessed: "Honestly… The reason why I started reading was I didn’t like the way I spoke."

"To be honest, I wanted to articulate myself better, and I noticed when I got into arguments, and I had to get a point across, people were not taking me seriously at all, at serious moments, and I would have anxiety build up, and then I would stutter my words, and I’d not know what happened," he continued.

"So hopefully, me reading – and I also have been writing as well—helps improve the way I articulate myself".

Fans later uncovered a secret YouTube channel, Kai’s Mind, where he documents his journey in videos with titles like "Reading for X mins to help me speak better part X."

Despite his wholesome approach, Cenat has faced some immature mockery after clips surfaced of him looking up definitions of words he didn’t understand.

Many fans quickly came to his defence. One wrote: "This is great to see, exactly what we should be doing, always learning. Nothing to laugh or joke at here."

"This is literally how you teach yourself things lol nothing to mock here," another added. "The world would generally be a better place if more people humbled themselves like this."

A third asked: "If I don’t know a word, I look it up too… why is that funny?"

And another chimed in: "This is exactly what kids need to see. This is a great influence, actually."

Exactly that.

