The Streamer Awards 2025: Kai Cenat being likened to Diddy sparks huge backlash

The Streamer Awards is never without incident or controversy and the 2025 edition proved no different as one host made a joke about Kai Cenat's appearance looking like disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Cenat was in attendance at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California where the biggest and best names in the world of streaming were celebrated. Cenat was nominated for five awards and won four, including Best Marathon, Best Streamed Event and Best Just Chatting Streamer. He missed out on Streamer of the Year to IShowSpeed.

However one moment that's got a lot of people talking and sparked a huge backlash is when one of the presenters, FanFan, referred to Cenat as Diddy.

While presenting, FanFan looked at Cenat and said he "broke the record for the most expensive haircut and the least education university".

She went on to say: "Congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was you, right?"

50 Cent has recently released a new documentary series on Netflix called Sean Combs: The Reckoning. There are people online who have been making the same claims FanFan was 'joking' about.

FanFan found her 'joke' funny but the vast majority of the audience did not and Tylil took it upon himself to hit back straight away.

He grabbed the microphone off FanFan and said: "If you all gonna be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night."

FanFan then asked Tylil to make a joke but he refused. She then said she made the joke because of his haircut but pretty much everyone on social media had the same thing to say.

One said: "Streamer Awards joke on Kai Cenat goes down like a led f****** balloon... What an absolute embarrassment, summarises the event in general."

Another posted: "And the host for Streamer Awards a** needs to never host anything again, tryna mistake Kai Cenat for P Diddy? Are y'all even vetting these terrible jokes??"

xQc was left pretty speechless.

One said: "That lady who made a joke about Kai Cenat being Diddy b***h the joke wasn't funny at all and I'm glad Tylil checked her a**."

And another posted: "'Jokes' should actually be funny and comparing Kai Cenat to Diddy who's a literal f****** monster isn't cool."

After that, host QTCinderella said: "Everything we say tonight is a joke, okay? Especially after some of you talk to FanFan."

However people across social media and other streamers agree this Cenat joke very much seemed to cross the line.

