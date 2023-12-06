Kai Cenat in hospitalised with 'part of his lip missing' after music video accident

Kai Cenat, one of the biggest names in the world of streaming, suffered a “severe” injury and was hospitalised earlier this week.

The 21-year-old posted from his hospital bed after sustaining a blow to the face while filming a music video which required him to play hockey.

Cenat, who has more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube, was starring in a promo clip for his YouTube group AMP when he fell on his face.

The news was first posted by the Kai Mafia Updates page on YouTube, with the page stating: “Kai Cenat will not be streaming today at 8 PM, as confirmed as he’s been severely injured during an AMP shoot and is hospitalized.

Cenat was later discharged and posted a live stream where he discussed the injury, stating that “part of his lip was missing” after the incident.

“We did hockey, right? We did AMP hockey… there was a part where we had to get physical, bro,” he said. “All I have to say is, somebody — I’m not gonna say who — somebody pushed me, and I fell directly… on my face.”

“My two bunny teeth-a**, Squidward-a** front teeth went and pinched my lip. I get up from the floor like this, and all I see is blood… part of my lip was missing.”

Cenat is one of the biggest streamers out there, and he's even been credited with giving us the 2023 word of the year, "rizz".

Cenat helped to being it to prominence across social media, after sharing a video with advice on how to have “rizz”, which means charisma and ability to attract and chat to prospective partners, in 2022.

