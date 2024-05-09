Kai Cenat apologises after receiving punishment for New York riot incident

Kai Cenat has issued an apology after receiving punishment for the New York riot incident in 2023.

Cenat has paid $55,000 in restitution, with the money going to the Union Square Partnership, reimbursing the costs to the city, but will not face trial.

On 5 August last year, Kai held a huge giveaway at Union Square that saw gaming consoles given away.

More than 6,000 people were said to have attended the event which soon turned sour. Footage showed teens damaging cars, throwing objects, fighting and blasting fire extinguishers.

Cenat posted an apology on Snapchat, saying: “When I promoted a giveaway [of] PS5s in Union Square Park, it created an unintentional dangerous situation due to the way I promoted and advertised it. The result was an unsafe situation for the people who live and work in the neighborhood, first responders, and my followers who attended the event,” the apology reads.

“I apologize for the disruption and damage to the community, the park, the vehicles, and the storefronts in the area.”

Cenat previously expressed his disappointment at fans who rioted. He was later charged with inciting a riot, with a court date of 19 August.

"Being from New York, it has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am," Kai told his subscribers at the time. "But after Friday, I’ve come to realise the amount of power and influence that I have on people."

"I am beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day. None of that is cool," he continued. "None of that was my intention. I had good intentions for this whole thing. I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day."

