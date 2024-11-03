Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on 2 November, just days before the US election. Viewers have since turned to social media calling it one of the "best, most memorable SNL openings."

Harris flew to New York after a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, to appear on the 50th season of the famed show.

The opening started with a skit of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins showing parodies of both Donald Trump's and Kamala Harris' rallies.

SNL's Maya Rudolph played the role of Vice President Harris wishing she had someone she could talk to, "someone who was in my shoes."

When Rudolph looked in the mirror, she was face-to-face with Harris who responded: "You and me both, sister."

Rudolph then threw a dig towards Trump, humouring: "I am just here to remind you that you have got this. You can do something your opponent cannot do like open doors."

In one part of the segment, Rudolph light-heartedly poked fun at Harris' laugh.

"I don’t really laugh like that, do I?" Harris asked, as Rudolph quipped: "A little bit."

Rudolph then reached out and took Harris' hand: "Now Kamala, take my palm-ala. The American people want to stop the chaos … ”

Harris said: "And end the drama-la."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Thousands of viewers chimed in across social media with their takes, with one saying they were "smiling the entire time watching this," adding: "They were giddy, the studio audience was giddy, feeling good energy by everyone. This will be remembered."

Another penned: "This will go down in history. Absolutely brilliant!"

Meanwhile, a third emotional viewer wrote: "One of the best, most memorable SNL cold opens I’ve ever seen. Went off without a hitch, the pacing was amazing, and I actually teared up toward the end."

