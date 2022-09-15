In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper and designer posted a Photoshopped picture of Queen Elizabeth II wearing Yeezy sunglasses as a tribute to the late monarch.

After Buckingham Palace announced the Queen died last week, West took to his social media saying he was "releasing all grudges today" and "learning in the light".

But his tribute to the Queen continued on Thursday by combining his massive sunglasses with the Queen's face.

On his Instagram Story, West posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth II with a superimposed image of the massive, silver, reflective shades.

The sunglasses are a part of the Yeezy x Gap collaboration but have yet to be released.

West has been teasing the alien-like eyewear on his social media.

The 45-year-old also posted a series of photos of people wearing the sunglasses after attending New York Fashion Week, including actor Chris Rock and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

It seems West chose to model the sunglasses on Queen Elizabeth II via Photoshop as part of his campaign to get celebrities to wear them.

Previously, Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna, ex-wife Kim Kardashian, musician Steve Lacy, model Candice Swanepoel have posted wearing the distinctive shades.

