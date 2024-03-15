Move over Mohg, there's a new big boss in town and they go by the name of Kate Middleton.

It seems that the unending furore over Middleton's - formally Catherine, the Princess of Wales - absence from the public eye following abdominal surgery and the subsequent uproar over a 'confusing' Mother's Day photo issued has upset a few people.

If you're unfamiliar with the saga, then allow us to fill you in.

A picture post was made on The Prince and Princess of Wales' X / Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal on Mother's Day showing Kate with children George, Charlotte and Louis at 9am on March 10.

This picture represented the first time Kate had been officially pictured following surgery however eagle-eyed X users spotted some issues though, and memes/conspiracy theories ran wild until news dropped that the photo had been recalled by news agencies due to a number of editing inconsistencies.

This was the first time that had ever happened with the Royal Family. Middleton then issued an apology via social media over her 'editing experiments'

Quite chaotic, right? If you think that, you're not alone. Royal Family expert writer and critic Daniela Elser had quite the line when it comes to the Middleton photo saga.

Writing for news.com.au, Elser said, "While the world is losing it, there is still Kate, a woman who has suffered a head-spinning, stunning nosedive from shining royal star to chaos-bringer; from dignified future Queen to global figure of humiliation and mockery."

And it's that last part - 'Chaos bringer' that has sent the internet wild. Here's some of the reaction online including people linking the quote to Warhammer and From Software games like Elden Ring, Demon Souls and Dark Souls:





































































Of course, it's a little more in line with Warhammer 40,000 than Dark Souls, but the reference still stands, and the jokes about Middleton and the royal photo roll on.

