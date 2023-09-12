Sir Keir Starmer mocked for bizarre Labour party conference photoshoot

Sir Keir Starmer is being mocked for his strange pose on the cover of Labour’s annual conference programme.

The political party’s annual conference is taking place in Liverpool on 8 - 11 October 2023 and brochures have been released ahead of time to promote the event.

Pictures of the programme shared on X/Twitter have got people talking, as they feature a large picture of the Labour leader Starmer on the front cover.

Starmer is pictured in a side profile against a grey background, prompting some severe mockery poking fun at his perceived reputation for having “no personality”.

Others pointed out that it resembles an album cover for a musician more than a conference programme.

One person on X/Twitter mocked: “‘Keir Starmer, former session musician with The Moody Blues, announces his debut solo album, Annual Conference. A melange of soft rock, mellow jazz and blue eyed soul, this has been given 5 stars in Q Magazine’.”

Another wrote: “Cult of no personality.”

Someone else added: “Keir Starmer: “For the Me, not the You.”

“This is objectively hilarious. Imagine the meeting to discuss the various design options,” wrote another.

One person joked: “If you’ve always wanted a soft focus portrait of Keir Starmer for your wall, you’re in luck with the #lab23 conference programme.”

“Labour drops its new conference brochure/Keir Starmer greatest hits album cover,” wrote a Tory Twitter account.

According to Labour’s website, the annual conference will host “inspiring speeches, invaluable training and an events timetable that makes the most of every minute, it’s a real opportunity to be a part of democracy in action”.

