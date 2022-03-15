There has been stirring online after internet users claimed KFC has been upping its prices recently, and now the company looks to be going further upmarket with a brand new venture.

The fast-food giant is planning to open a brand new fine-dining restaurant in Sydney, serving fancy 11-course meals.

From 1 April 1 to 3 April , the chain is teaming up with Nelly Robinson, who owns Surry Hills restaurant, nel., to provide an upmarket take on its traditional menu.

Dishes at the 'degustation' restaurant will include charcoal charred Supercharged Wings and Popcorn Chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil.

CMO of KFC Australia, Kristi Woolrych said: "We’re thrilled to be reinventing the idea of fine dining by bringing a fun and most importantly, delicious KFC Degustation to Sydney.

"We can’t wait to unveil the full 11-course menu we’ve created in partnership with degustation expert, Nelly Robinson, to show that our Kentucky Fried Chicken is worthy of a fine dining experience.

"Our fans will experience KFC in ways they could never have imagined as they are taken on a world-first culinary journey that looks and tastes uniquely KFC.

"We’ve pulled out all the stops to make it a magical moment and one that our guests will never forget."

Feel like making a reservation? Get involved here.

The new pop-up will open in Sydney KFC Australia

The restaurant has teamed up with chef Nelly Robinson KFC Australia

It comes after a viral TikTok saw a man share his shock at KFC’s prices after discovering the prices on the menu - and viewers seemed to be in agreement.

TikToker Don C (@eyedealistic.don) posted footage taken from his car with a drive-thru menu on display and shared his surprise at how much the food costs.

In the clip, he says: "I know I ain’t tweakin, but this sh** done got higher than a motherf******."

“$57 for a 16 piece and 8 biscuits,” Don added. “I’m taking my b**** out to dinner, bro.”

@eyedealistic.don Not eating at KFC THIS SHYT TO MUCH





The menu in the video shows that an 8-piece family meal with two large sides and four biscuits is £27.56 [$35.99], a 12 piece family meal with three large sides and six biscuits costs £35.99 [$46.99], while the 16 piece family meal with four large sides, and eight biscuits will set you back £44.04 [$57.49].

Meanwhile, some Brits seem a bit jealous after seeing American KFC meals online - including a pot pie and “crispier chicken.”

