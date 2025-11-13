Khloe Kardashian reveals Kylie Jenner made her feel 'safe' amid cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian just dropped the latest episode of her hit podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, this time featuring her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

Since launching in January 2025, Kardashian has welcomed a mix of guests, from Dolly Parton and Scott Disick to UFC boss Dana White, as well as family members including Kourtney Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Admitting it took "four attempts" to finally get Jenner on the show, the sisters' long-awaited chat covered everything from favourite apps and family group chats to childhood memories and the experience of being pregnant at the same time.

Back in 2021, Kardashian was expecting her daughter True, now seven, while Jenner was pregnant with Stormi, also seven.

"I don't think we ever expected to be pregnant together at the same time. In a million years," Jenner shared. "Going from you helping me count my birthday on my fingers to being pregnant together. So I think that we embraced it. Yeah, we did."

During the podcast, Kardashian also briefly touched on how much her sister supported her when she discovered that ex-partner Tristan Thompson was expecting a baby with another woman during her second pregnancy, while their surrogate was pregnant with their son, Tatum, now three.

- YouTube youtu.be

"Kylie is really one of the main reasons why I felt so safe and comfortable having Tatum," Kardashian shared. "Because Kylie was like, ‘Come on! Aire is six months older than Tatum.’ And when I was like crying and like, 'Why is this happening? I can’t believe it’s happening a second time!'"

She continued, recalling Jenner's words: "'God makes no mistakes, and this was supposed to happen,'" adding: "And now our sons get to grow up together. And we [have] Stormi and True, and now we have Tatum and Aire,’ and you were so right!"

"Well, who could’ve planned it better?" Jenner replied. "God! That’s it," Kardashian agreed. "It’s crazy. It really is crazy."

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.