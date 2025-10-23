5 of the most-talked-about moments from The Kardashians season 7 premiere episode

Thursdays on the sofa are officially back in session, as season 7 of The Kardashians has officially premiered on Hulu, and if the opening episode has set the tone for what's to come, we're in for a treat.

As well as the usual Kar-Jenner clan, two former Keeping Up With The Kardashians icons, Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, also made their long-awaited return to the show.

Season 6 rounded off in April 2025, with Kim's 44th birthday (ironically, episode one of season 7 premiered on her 45th), and Khloe reconciling with ex-husband Lamar after not speaking to him for almost nine years.

Season 7 follows the family through the first half of 2025, and delves into the details of some of their biggest headline-making moments on screen - and as ever - we're firmly locked in.

Here are 5 of the biggest moments from season 7 episode one of The Kardashians you might have missed...

Kim Kardashian says she had 'Stockholm Syndrome' with ex-husband Kanye West

While it's been three years since their divorce finalised, Kim has spoken up a number of times in recent months about being "tested" by Kanye West; something she opens up about in The Kardashians.

"I mean, I have psoriasis again," she said, reflecting on her feelings. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect."

She continues: "My poor kids. Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.

"I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," she said, admitting she would often think, "I should’ve stuck it out" or "I could’ve helped," but added, "this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally."

"It is so f***ing sad," she noted, branding the experience "Stockholm Syndrome".

The original Keeping Up With The Kardashians house is up for sale

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will never forget the house where it all began: The $13.5 million Mediterranean–style mansion featuring the ever-iconic checkerboard flooring and double staircase.

It's housed many a viral moment, including Kylie Jenner being gifted a piglet by mom, Kris, before playfully asking: "Is that a chicken?"

Well, it was announced the home was up for sale in February 2025, and we see the heartbreak of leaving it behind played out in season 7 of The Kardashians, with the whole family gathering for a dinner to say goodbye to the property.

Kourtney Kardashian ruffles feathers with Julia Fox casting

We've seen many a Kourtney and Kim feud play out on TV (more namely to the tune of that hair-grabbing scene), and it would appear that the oldest of the Kardashian clan is ready to stir the pot once more, by inviting Julia Fox to be in an ad campaign for her brand, Lemme.

The ad, which has since been released, was promoting Kourtney's Lemme Play gummies, however, it's worth noting that Julia dated Kanye West straight after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Awkward.

"She's a girl's girl, she's a cultural icon", Kourtney justified of her decision in a clip from the show.

While she maintains that she spoke to Kim to make sure she was "comfortable" with the casting, sister, Khloe says she knows "if the shoe was on the other foot there'd be another war".

Kim Kardashian discovers she has brain aneurism

We've seen Kim go on a journey of self-discovery through wellness and biohacking, having met Bryan Johnson in a previous season of the show.

She's also promoted a number of wellness tech companies on her social media channels, and in season 7, we witness the bombshell moment that she's told she has a "little" brain aneurysm, picked up by a scan - and she claims it's been caused by stress.

"Whoa", a shocked Kourtney Kardashian responds when the 45-year-old shares the news.

An aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in the wall of a blood vessel. A ruptured aneurysm causes internal bleeding which can be life-threatening.

However, more people than you think (around 1 in 50) are thought to have brain aneurysms (per the Brain Aneurysm Foundation), and most will never experience rupturing, or even know that they're there.

Two familiar faces return to the show

After Kim accidentally dropped a major hint just weeks before the show aired, it was confirmed in episode one that both Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner would be appearing in season 7.

Caitlyn first makes her return to the original Keeping Up With The Kardashians Hidden Hills home to say goodbye alongside the family, when the news is announced that it'd be sold.

"I just couldn't really come here with my whole family and say goodbye to this house and not invite the person who made all the memories with us for so many years", Kris says, as Caitlyn makes her return, despite their turbulent relationship.

Kylie adds in a confessional: "I don't know if my parents will ever be best friends again, but this is definitely a great first step."

Similarly, 38-year-old Rob, who was formerly a staple in the original Kardashians TV empire but has largely retreated from the spotlight in recent years, also appeared at the dinner alongside his 8-year-old daughter, Dream.

"I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny,” Kim shared of her brother's return. “It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal.”

