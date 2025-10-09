Dolly Parton assures fans she’s alive and well: 'I ain't dead yet'

Dolly Parton has once again proven she’s as sharp and spirited as ever, telling fans bluntly: “I ain’t dead yet.”

The country legend addressed online rumours and bizarre AI photos questioning her health, using humour to shut them down in true Dolly fashion.

In a video shared on social media, Parton explained she had stopped taking care of herself while caring for her sick husband who sadly passed away earlier this year, but reassured fans she’s back to focusing on her health.

With her signature wit and warmth, Dolly reminded everyone she’s still standing and very much alive.

