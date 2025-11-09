Jennifer Lawrence admits she finds Kourtney Kardashian ‘more annoying than ever’

Jennifer Lawrence has weighed in on the latest Kardashian drama, after tensions arose between Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Taking part in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair alongside her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson, Lawrence opened up about her love of reality TV.

When asked if she’d been keeping up with season seven of The Kardashians, Lawrence admitted she hadn’t – but confessed to catching snippets on TikTok.

During the chat, the Hunger Games actress didn’t hold back, declaring: “Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts.”

Pressed on what she meant, Lawrence explained: “Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, ya know, ‘I’m not gonna wear outfits anymore,’ like just wear whatever you want, don’t make an announcement about it.

“Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room,’ like just don’t watch TV, stop announcing it. Just shh!”

Despite her criticism, Lawrence admitted she still has a soft spot for the famous family, naming Khloé as her favourite Kardashian.

- YouTube youtu.be





Attention then turned to Kim Kardashian’s latest venture, her new line of Skims thongs featuring fake pubic hair.

When asked whether she’d be buying one, Lawrence made it clear she wouldn’t be purchasing anything from the “Ultimate Bush” collection, before glancing at the camera and joking: “I’ll get it for free.”

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.