Calabasas Confidential: Everything you need to know about the Kardashian-backed Netflix show

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to high-profile ventures. From reality TV star to entrepreneur, fashion and beauty mogul, aspiring lawyer, and actress in All’s Fair, she has continuously expanded her public persona. Now, she’s turning her attention to Netflix with a new series titled Calabasas Confidential.

Chris Van Dusen, the creator and former showrunner of Netflix hit Bridgerton, is returning to the streamer with Calabasas Confidential, a series he will write and serve as showrunner, with Kardashian and Emma Roberts as executive producers. The series is adapted from Via Bleidner’s book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now.

Deadline reports that Netflix secured the project in April 2024 after a competitive bidding war.

Van Dusen will produce through his CVD Productions, according to the outlet. Also attached as executive producers are Karah Preiss, Matt Matruski, and Alexandra Milchan, who had originally acquired the book rights through her Crescent Line company.

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What is Calabasas Confidential about?

The reality series will follow a group of high school friends, rivals and exes who return to Calabasas after years apart. It is described as being "in the vein of The O.C. and Beverly Hills, 90210," depicting a place "where dreams come true … but not without complications and sometimes unforeseen consequences."

"Fresh out of college, a tight-knit group of friends, exes and rivals returns to hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama in this opulent reality series," they shared as the show's synopsis.

When will Calabasas Confidential come out?

The show lands on Netflix on 29 May.

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Who will be in Calabasas Confidential?

The cast is said to include Alexie Olivo, Ben Favaedi, Dylan Wolf, Emilie Nelson, Emma Medrano, Hercy Miller, Jemma Durrant, Jodie Woods, Kimora Lewis, Nicole Sahebi, Preston Pippen, Raine Michaels, Sterling Retzlaff and Suede Brooks.





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