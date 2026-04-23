Vanderpump Villa: When is the explosive season 3 reunion?

Vanderpump Villa season 3 may have been the most explosive yet. The good news? It's not quite over, as the reunion is coming - and it's coming soon.

While the first two seasons were set across France and Italy, season 3 took place in the UK.

Season 3 had a mix of new and returning faces to Lisa Vanderpump's quintessential English estate, including Anthony Bar, Marciano Brunette, Hannah Fouch, and Gabriella Sanon. Housekeeper-turned-butler, Hagen Bach, also became an instant favourite.

The drama was ever-plentiful, and this time, the guests weren't exactly helping either.

We witnessed a Made in Chelsea vs Love Island face-off, Lisa Vanderpump almost forced to kick guests from The Challenge out entirely, and, of course, the one everyone was really waiting for: Marciano Brunette's reunion with Jordan Ngatikaura from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives following a headline-making affair scandal.

Hulu

One person who is noticeably absent, however, is Dakota Mortensen, whose scenes have been cut following the ongoing controversy with Taylor Frankie Paul.

Now, we've got our first look at the reunion - and it would appear it's time to brace ourselves once more for a storm.

"There is so much to unpack tonight", Stassi Schroeder says, while Lisa Vanderpump vows it's time to "speak up" or "forever hold your peace".

Topics that are teased include Chef Dom's feelings for Alyssa, Hannah throwing out bullying accusations, and a 'secret recording' that appears to prompt her to walk off set.

"Hagen is standing on business ALL THE TIME", one fan wrote in response to the teaser - while he responded: "I'm scared for this".

"This was the best season thus far", another said.

"Hannah and Marciano have to go", a third begged.

"Sat and tea cup is ready", someone else added.

When is the Vanderpump Villa season 3 reunion?

The Vanderpump Villa season 3 reunion airs on Hulu and Disney+ on 30 April.

Why not read...

The new Vanderpump Villa castle is nothing short of insane - and you can actually visit

Anne Hathaway just provided an exciting Princess Diaries 3 update

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter



