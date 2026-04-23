Trump celebrates women’s tennis team - and everyone is saying the same thing

Donald Trump met with the members of the University of Georgia’s championship-winning women’s tennis team. However, the composition of the photo op has been mocked on social media.

Several NCAA champions, including the Georgia Bulldogs tennis team, were invited to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their success.

White House staffer Margo Martin posted a photo from the event where 11 of the women are standing behind six men, who take prominence in the foreground of the snap, including the president, who was slightly elevated as he stood on a step.

Given the event was a celebration of women's sporting achievements, social media was quick to rip into the fact that the women weren't front and centre of the shot.

One person wrote, "You have to laugh."

"Me when I definitely respect women’s sports teams: what if we put them behind us so you can barely see them," a second person said.









Journalist Aaron Rupar reacted, "I had to triple check that this wasn't from a parody account."





"The women being in the back… ?" someone else questioned.





"Are the women back there somewhere? Yes, I think I see them," said Meidas Touch's Editor-in-Chief, Ron Filipkowski.





CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson asked, "Who approved this photo?"

"I can barely see the women... This is embarrassing, and the image is a great visual representation of the Republican Party's attitudes towards women," another said.





"Fixed it. Put the champions front and center—congrats to Georgia Women’s Tennis," another person responded, with an edited photo putting the women at the front and blurring out the men, including President Trump.

“What a great job. That’s not easy, winning in tennis,” Trump told reporters on the topic of the NCAA winning teams. “That’s a tough thing to do. I play tennis a little bit, not quite at that level, not quite, but that’s a great achievement.”

Elsewhere from Indy100, Why the Bible verse Trump chose to read is so controversial, and The 37 most stupid things Donald Trump has ever said.

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