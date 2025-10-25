The release of history-making Hulu show All's Fair is imminent, and we're already gearing up to exclusively win arguments in legal terms for the foreseeable future.

The show, which stars Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor in the leading roles broke a Hulu record when the trailer dropped, racking up over 44 million views, and becoming their most-watched promo ever.

The 10-episode series will stream every Tuesday up until Christmas, and comes just as Kardashian finds out the results of her bar exam, and sets her sights on becoming a lawyer in real life, just like her father, Robert Kardashian.

What's more, she's previously noted that her own experience with divorce helped shape her role as Allura Grant, having consulted, Laura Wasser - a lawyer on two of her divorces.

In the trailer, we see Paulson's character, Carrington Lane left bitter at the success of Kardashian's new firm, with Taylor's character, Milan, hoping to follow in Allura Gran't footsteps.

When is All's Fair released?

The first three episodes of All's Fair drop on 4 November. The remaining seven episodes will drop weekly (every Tuesday) until 23 December.

How can I watch All's Fair?

All's Fair will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

What is All's Fair about?

"A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice", the synopsis for the show reads.

"Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it."

How to watch the trailer for All's Fair:

You can watch the full trailer below.

