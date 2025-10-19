Kim Kardashian’s masked look at Academy Museum Gala has the internet talking

Kim Kardashian has long been known for bold red carpet looks, and her latest appearance at the Academy Museum Gala shows she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

During the LA event, the Skims mogul donned a nude Maison Margiela gown with a sculpted, skintight corset bodice, paired with a dramatic diamond choker.

But the most talked-about detail? Her full face covering.

The unexpected accessory quickly sparked conversation online, drawing reactions from fans, fashion watchers, and critics alike.

Some praised the unique look, with one fan writing, "I can’t believe that Kim Kardashian served us a FULL MASKED Maison Margiela ‘phantom’ COUTURE look — I’m SO in LOVE."

Another added, "Kim Kardashian in Maison Margiela FW25 couture at the Academy Museum Gala. A SERVE, she won the event."

However, not everyone was convinced, with some accusing her of "rage baiting at this point."

Getty Images

Speaking to Variety, Kardashian confirmed she was in "full hair and makeup" despite the face covering.

“It does look very Skims-y,” she shared about the outfit. “That’s why I was drawn to it when the Margiela couture show came out. I saw this look and I was like, ‘That is so Skims to me.’”

This isn’t her first time making a statement with a full face covering.

Back in 2021, she famously arrived at the Met Gala wearing an all-black Balenciaga catsuit paired with a matching balaclava, inevitably becoming one of the night’s most talked-about looks.

