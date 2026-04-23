Step aside matcha, ube has officially been gentrified - but what is it?

2025 was the year of all things matcha. So much so, in fact, that Japan couldn't keep up with the demand for the green tea powder, and it populated everything from lattes, to baked goods, becoming a status symbol along the way.

However, as with all food trends (remember Dubai chocolate?), it may just be on track to get eclipsed by the next hottest ingredient of the moment: ube.

Pronounced "oo-beh", you may have noticed your local coffee shop menu and your Instagram feed slowly awash with shades of purple in recent months.

However, while they're used in similar ways now they've gone mainstream, ube has a completely different vibe to matcha.

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Native to the Philippines (and a staple in every Filipino household), it's a purple yam instantly recognisable by its bold colour, with a taste that can only be described as a sweet, nutty vanilla.

It can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes, although you may well have seen it popping up in drinks and baked goods as of late.

Recently, Starbucks introduced an entire ube range, including the Ube Vanilla Velvet Matcha Latte, Iced Ube Vanilla Velvet Matcha Latte and Iced Ube Vanilla Macchiato.

Similarly, Pret a Manger has its own Ube Brûlée Latte, while Costa Coffee sells an aesthetic-friendly Sweet Ube Frappé and Sweet Ube Hot Chocolate.

While it's undoubtedly pretty to look at, its so-called 'gentrification' has also fuelled a major debate online.

@angelina.pj LETS GATEKEEP UBE PLEASE😭😭😭 #ube #pinoypower #costacoffee #newdrink #philippinestiktok

"If y'all are going to f****** gentrify our drink...this flavour...this commodity... at least say it properly", one creator, @dom.skii can be heard saying in a now-viral TikTok about the common mispronunciation of ube in the West.

"The gentrification of ube is happening", affirmed fellow food influencer, @angelina.pj, who insists authentic Filipino bakeries are the place to be if you want to enjoy it.

However, once you've got your knowledge of its origins in check, not only is it delicious, it also packs a punch in the health department, too.

Ube is rich in antioxidants, fibre and vitamin C, promoting heart health, managing blood sugar, and supporting immune function.

Get ready: purple is about to become the shade of the summer.

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