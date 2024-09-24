What happened to Kim Porter and what did 'she say' about Diddy?

An alleged memoir reportedly containing diary entries from the late Kim Porter, model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy, has become one of Amazon's best-selling books.

It was published by Chris Todd, a Los Angeles producer, on 7 September. He claimed the book contained Porter's diary entries that were saved to a flash drive that she handed over to friends before her sudden death in 2018.

The 60-page book called Kim's Lost Words details bombshell claims, though there is no evidence to back the allegations or that the entries belonged to Porter. It reportedly includes instances of abuse she experienced at the disgraced mogul's hands.

"I was lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter’s flash drive," Todd told the Daily Mail. "I know the celebrity source pretty well. I know how close they were to Kim and Diddy, and all the people in the hip-hop community. This was supposedly for Kim Porter from the grave, to come forward and tell her story."

Todd added: "This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words. But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs. Now [that] the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward."

Porter, the mother of Diddy's three children, died of pneumonia in November 2018.

The unauthorised book makes unfounded claims that Porter discovered videotapes of "things I would have never expected". There were also strong claims about physical abuse and sexual encounters with fellow celebrities.



"I was given the memoir, 60 pages. I was also given a photo, and told if I wanted access to the Diddy sex tapes, I could have that also," producer Todd claimed to the Daily Mail.

It comes after Diddy was accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice".

He was taken into custody last week after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was denied a $50 million bail.

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's representative for comment

