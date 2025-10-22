Who is Kira Cousins – the viral TikTok 'fake baby' saga explained

Every so often, a story pops up online that completely stops people in their tracks – the kind that grips the internet in a chokehold. This week, all eyes were on the Louvre heist. Gen Z, naturally, are loving it, calling it a refreshing throwback to classic crime, miles away from modern-day AI scams.

But while the jewel heist lore is having its moment, there’s another story brewing and picking up pace – and honestly, people are already calling dibs on who should play who in a much-anticipated Netflix doc.

Chances are, if you’re even semi-active on TikTok, the name Kira Cousins will ring a bell. If not, then "that fake baby woman" might just jog your memory.

Either way, whether you've been following the story or completely blissfully unaware, here’s everything we know so far.

What actually happened?

TikTok has been in meltdown recently after Naeve McRoberts – who claims to be a former friend of Kira – went viral with a story that sounded so far-fetched, people weren’t sure whether to believe it.

Naeve has posted a string of viral storytimes (some surpassing three million views), claiming that Kira faked an entire pregnancy from start to finish – complete with a fake bump, baby scans, gender reveals, and even introducing people to the "baby" itself named "Bonnie Leigh", which turned out to be a doll.

Kira allegedly managed to fool her friends, family, and even the "child's father", and according to Naeve, she was sent videos of the baby "kicking" and photos of Christmas-themed clothes she had purchased.

Her partner, Jamie, was reportedly kept out of all pregnancy-related appointments and wasn’t present when Kira claimed to give birth. When he later asked for a paternity test, Kira allegedly told him a DNA test was "not possible" while the fake child had mucus.

Eventually, things started to unravel when a family member reportedly walked into a room, found the doll left out — and realised what was actually going on.

















What has Kira Cousins said?

In a widely reported statement shared on TikTok Kira allegedly wrote: "In my own words let's set this straight. I was in bed when my mother came into my room and found it to be a doll.

"Prior to this, I had been keeping myself away from literally everyone.

"The next thing I know, I was confronted by all the family. Don't for one minute think they let me away with this, they haven't.

"And none of them knew. Neither did the dad and his family."

