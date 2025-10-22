Halo PS5 reveal 'imminent' - and gamers can't wrap their heads around it

As someone that grew up during the intense rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox through the 2000s and beyond, it felt very strange when iconic Xbox IP Gears of War made its way to PlayStation in August earlier this year.

With Xbox becoming more of a multi-platform publisher, there was an air of inevitability about it, but it still felt odd when it happened.

Those feelings are returning among gamers again as it's been reported Halo is the latest Xbox IP to be making its way to PlayStation and, according to a renowned insider, that announcement will be made imminently.

Gaming industry reporter Rebs Gaming cleared up and corroborated a post from a dataminer called grunt.api.

A post from grunt.api only featured the PS5 logo plus alt text of a red X next to 'Switch'.

Rebs Gaming said: "Grunt is re-confirming that a new Halo game, specifically the one being announced on Friday, is coming to PlayStation 5. He didn't find any evidence for Nintendo Switch."

Halo Studios previously confirmed it will be "sharing more about what we've been working on" at the Halo World Championship on 24 October in a Halo Waypoint blog post.

And it seems Halo coming to PS5 is expected to be that announcement.

This was reposted into the Gaming Subreddit and much like yours truly, gamers can't quite get their heads around it.

One social media user said: "Headlines that you thought you'd never read."

"So annoying they're apparently gonna split up the titles for individual release, MCC (Master Chief Collection) was an easy homerun here," another noted.

A third summarised perfectly: "For anyone that wasn't gaming in the period from 2006 to 2012, this is a wild thing to read."

"Playing Halo 1, 2 or 3 would be a trip on a PlayStation," a fourth agreed.

And a fifth commented: "I will miss the good ole days of Xbox 360. Way to f*** it up Microsoft."

Halo releasing on PS5 is currently speculation and has not been confirmed at the time of writing.



Indy100 has reached out to Xbox and PlayStation for comment.

