Victoria Beckham gets candid on 'Call Her Daddy' – here's 6 things we learned

Victoria Beckham has never been one to spill all – but in a much-anticipated appearance on Call Her Daddy, she sat down with host Alex Cooper for one of her most revealing interviews to date.

Aired on Wednesday (22 October), the episode follows the release of her Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, and sees the fashion designer and former Spice Girl open up about everything from marriage rumours and media scrutiny to mental health, food struggles, and those early days with David.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the episode.

Being 'working class'

Victoria Beckham addressed the viral moment in which she described herself as "very working-class" – despite being driven to school in a Rolls-Royce – after renewed attention following the release of her own documentary.

On the podcast, Beckham reflected on the backlash and defended her upbringing, saying: "My dad started his own business and worked really hard. In the 80s, there was a boom and the first thing he did was buy that Rolls Royce."





'Speculations about her marriage'

When podcast host Cooper brought up long-standing speculation around Beckham’s marriage, she asked how the couple managed to navigate the public scrutiny.

In response, she reflected on the strength of her relationship with David: "Do you know... we’ve had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and by the way, people said it wouldn’t work...26 years.

"We’ve had so much thrown at us and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm."





The 'not smiling thing'

During the interview, Cooper pulled up a photo and asked Beckham about her "signature Posh look" – referencing the fact she’s rarely seen smiling in public. "Can you talk to me about how the whole not smiling thing started?" Cooper asked.

Beckham revealed the expression was tied to her own insecurities, admitting it "became a part of her alter-ego".

She reflected on how the public likely perceived her as "very serious," but said she eventually "leaned into it" and "owned it."





Her and David's 'car park dates'

When the couple first started dating, they made a conscious effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

To keep things private, the couple would meet up in carparks, with Beckham joking: "Not as seedy as that sounds, nothing dodgy going on in the carpark. I can see the headline now."

Her parents would drop her off, and the two would sit in the car for hours, simply talking and getting to know each other away from the cameras.





'Give nepo-babies a chance'

While speaking about her children, Beckham shared that she tries to create a "safe forum" where they can talk openly about anything.

Touching on the ongoing online debate around celebrity kids and privilege, she addressed the "nepo baby" conversation directly, saying: "Give the kids a chance. It's not their fault, you know."





Beckham's food struggles

Beckham previously opened up about her relationship with food in her Netflix documentary.

Speaking more candidly on Call Her Daddy, she shared: "I had struggled with my weight since I was quite young. In the 90s, we didn't know as much about food back then as we do now. It wasn't so much of a conversation. I remember in the 90s, everybody was obsessed with 'fat-free' and I was terrified to eat any fat."

She later shared: "I've talked to Harper about it, obviously, because she's obviously seen the documentary. And little girls still obsess over food. It's still a big conversation at school."

"When you have an eating disorder, it makes you miserable," she added. "It is sad. It is lonely. It is all-consuming. I was present for many years, but not truly present. And, you know, that's really tough, and you just gotta talk about it."

If you're worried about your own or someone else's health, you can contact Beat, the UK's eating disorder charity, on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk

