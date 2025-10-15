Kid Cudi thanks fans for starting 'Maui Wowie' TikTok trend - but what is it?

If you've been on TikTok recently, then you'll know Kid Cudi's 2008 track 'Maui Wowie' is everywhere thanks to a new trend - and now the rapper and singer is joining in on the fun.

The 'Maui Wowie' trend sees people hanging from a street sign or pole while mouthing the song lyrics, “Goin’ back to Honolulu just to get that/That Maui Wowie, that Maui Wowie.”

It first started back in September when TikTok user @aaronxbrownn posted a video like this where he was swinging from a crosswalk sign.

As a result of the trend going viral, 'Maui Wowie' has returned to the charts after 17 years, jumping up 22 positions to No. 98 on Spotify's daily songs chart on October 7, with 390,000 streams in a single day.

Now Kid Cudi has shown us how the trend is done in a new TikTok of him mouthing the lyrics to his song, all while hanging from a street sign, and thanked his fans for continuing to show love for the tune.

In the caption, he added, "Yeaaaaaaaaa Thank u to everyone for posting my song and havin fun and showing love!!! 17 years old and timeless."



Viewers in the comment section praised Cudi's version of the trend, and the song's resurgence also had everyone feeling nostalgic.

One person said, "They don’t even KNOW the chokehold it had on us in hs [high school] back in 2009!"

"All these kids don’t even know the Maui Wowie era," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Kid Cudi so tuff he participates in his own trend."

"With Rihanna’s Breaking Dishes and now Maui Wowie trending in 2025, my 10-year-old self feels so complete. Two songs that deserve all the hype," a fourth person commented.

