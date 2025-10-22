Video
Indy100's Brydie Monaghan spoke to New York Times best-selling author and creator of hit thriller shows such as Fool Me Once, Shelter and Missing You, Harlan Coben about his next project Lazarus.
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.
He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, 22nd October.
Why not read…
- 5 Harlan Coben TV shows you need to add to your watch list
- New Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix two months after Lazarus
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Trump compares himself to Biden: 'You wont see me in a bathing suit'