Indy100's Brydie Monaghan spoke to New York Times best-selling author and creator of hit thriller shows such as Fool Me Once, Shelter and Missing You, Harlan Coben about his next project Lazarus.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, 22nd October.

