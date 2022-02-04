Award-winning hit movie Knives Out is getting a sequel and it's coming to Netflix this year. *Cue the excited screaming*

The film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, will feature a new ensemble cast with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc solving a mystery.

The cast features Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick.

Johnson confirmed the sequel would not be a continuation of the first film but would revolve around Detective Blanc's journey to solve new mysteries. Johnson hinted that if the second film is as successful as the first Knives Out could be a series.

But with the twists and turns the first film created, fans are curious how, or if, Johnson will outdo himself in the sequel. The plot of the movie has been kept tight-lipped so not many know what this sequel will entail. e

In the short reel Netflix shared, it can be determined the sequel will take in Greece, and a boat is involved - write that down, write that down!

The film has yet to have an official release date but Netflix said it is expecting to release one new film a week on the platform

