The Kurt Angle staring meme explained

Former WWE Champion and Olympic gold medallist, Kurt Angle has found himself at the centre of a meme frenzy all because he awkwardly stared at a camera for a bit too long.

The 55-year-old Hall of Famer, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling and went on to have an illustrious career in professional wrestling, winning the top championships in WWE and TNA, has been all over everyone's social media feeds in the past few days.

The always-intense superstar joined TikTok back in August but it has taken until now for him to truly become a hit on the platform and it's all thanks to the first video he ever shared there.

In the 33-second clip, Angle introduces himself to the world of TikTok and lists the many accomplishments that he's achieved in his life. For comedy effect, towards the end of the video he pauses and stares down the lens before asking the person behind the camera if "we are done now."

@realkurtangle Oh #ItsTrue! YOUR Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is NOW on #TikTok! 🥇🇺🇲 #ProWrestling #Wrestling #OlympicWrestling #Olympics #WWERaw #Smackdown #NXT #WWE #KurtAngle #AEW





In what was likely just an impromptu comedy bit has spiralled into a meme behemoth as its been hard to avoid Angle staring back at you on social media in the past few days.

According to Know Your Meme, the first iteration of the joke occurred on December 3rd and has since been used to express bafflement at various inconveniences and general dark humour.

Here are some of the best.

@thebasedlander2 Kurt angle 1000 yard stare #relatable #fyp #literallyme #based #thebasedlander









@matcrackz KURT ANGLE MEMES ARE WAY TOO FUNNY 😭 #reaction #kurtangle













Safe to say, this meme might run and run, oh it's true, it's true.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.