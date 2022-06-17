A replica of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign has seen celebs and tourists flock to the newest 'insta hotspot' - in Skegness.

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner is among the British seaside resort's famous fans and shared a snap in front of the sign earlier this month.

And tourists have herded to the town's town's stock car racing stadium for a selfie with the Vegas-inspired structure for social media.

The sign, modelled on the iconic tourist hotspot in Sin City, reads ‘Welcome To Fabulous Skeg Vegas Not In Nevada’.

The neon sign, which lights up at night, was erected outside Skegness Raceway, one the first attractions people see on the road in.

It made by RD Signs, of Sheffield, South Yorks and reportedly cost £36,000 and took over a year to design and construct.

Skegness Raceway said in May they had organised the sign to be erected 'to put a smile on everyone's face' and hoped it would become as popular as the original.

They posted on Facebook: "With the current tough times we are all going through, we decided to put a smile on everyone's face and put something back into the community, oh and also light up the sky!

"The sign is an exact copy of the Las Vegas sign."

Locals and tourists have praised the sign, which has been described as 'good promotion' for the town.

One Facebook user said: "Brilliant idea. That will become as much of a tourist attraction as anything in the area.

"Everyone will have a photo of themselves by that sign!"

Twitter user Martin Nicholls also is a fan of the sign, describing it as 'brilliant' whilst other Skegness residents have described it as 'good promotion for the town'.

Reporting by Izzy Hawksworth