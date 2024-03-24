Laurence Fox slams Nike at rally - while wearing Nike trainers

Social media users have shared their amusement at actor and political activist Laurence Fox blasting Nike at a rally - while wearing Nike trainers.

The 45-year-old held a 'rally for British culture' at the Cenotaph on March 23 ahead of England's friendly with Brazil at Wembley.

It comes after outrage at the St George's cross on the collar of England's new kit being changed from red to different shades of purple and pink in what Nike describe as a 'playful update'.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer and swathes of other people online have criticised the kit with the FA saying it will not be changed.

But while addressing a rally of around 100 people, telling Nike to 'leave our flag alone', he was spotted wearing trainers from the same American company.

But Fox hit back in a video on X / Twitter in response.

He said: "I just turned on the internet to see I was trending for wearing a pair of 15-year-old Nike high-tops.

"Unfortunately, I know it's very upsetting for you all, but I bought all of these (referencing three pairs shown in the video) before Nike started using sexual deviance to sell their products, so I'm going to hang on to them."

Here, Fox references claims that the colours on the cross on the back of the new England shirt look like the bisexual pride flag.

At the rally, Fox, who plans to stand as the Reclaim Party candidate in this year’s London mayoral election, referenced England U21 star Harvey Elliott who played with his collar turned up against Azerbaijan in a Euros qualifier.

Nike said in a statement: "We have been a proud partner of the FA since 2012 and understand the significance and importance of the St George's cross and it was never our intention to offend, given what it means to England fans.



"Together with the FA, the intention was to celebrate the heroes of 1966 and their achievements.

"The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England's 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple.

"The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag on the back of the collar."

A spokesperson for the FA said: "It is not the first time that different coloured St George's cross-inspired designs have been used on England shirts.

"We are very proud of the red and white St George's cross - the England flag.

"We understand what it means to our fans, and how it unites and inspires."

