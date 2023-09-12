People have just learned how vets X-ray hedgehogs – and it's stunning

When getting an x-ray, the key thing to getting the perfect image is to stay perfectly still - but that's pretty difficult if you're a child or an animal.

Therefore, medics have to come up with creative ways to keep the animals in place and this includes our prickly hedgehog friends.

A viral Twitter post originally posted in 2021 has resurfaced showing how hedgehogs remain still for an x-ray if needed.

Dr. Longissiumust tweeted: "In case anyone wondered what a hedgehog getting an X-ray looked like."

The radiologist also included a photo of a hedgehog that had its limbs secured down with tape to ensure it wouldn't scuttle off.

The photo also went viral on Reddit where people continued to share their amusement at the hedgehog.

One person said: "I don’t know why I laughed that they didn’t have to use any stronger tape than that paper tape."

"I thought someone was having a weird Christmas dinner," another person replied.

Someone else added: "I’m a vet tech and in our radiology department there are posters with how to position each animal for all different types of x-rays with rough anatomical drawings of each animal.

"One shows you how to x-ray a fish and it is literally a cartoon fish in a baggie (the kind you take them home from the pet store in) plopped on the table. Idk why but every time I see that poster it cracks me up way more than it should."

