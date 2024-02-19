Who is Liam Nissan and why is Elon Musk being called out for blocking him?

If you’re familiar with the parody account Liam Nissan, which posts humorous takes and is often critical of Elon Musk, then you may have noticed that it seems to have disappeared from X/Twitter.

The account was reportedly suspended on Sunday (February 18), and it’s led to many users calling out Musk over its deletion.

Click on the account @theliamnissan and you now get the message “This account doesn’t exist”.

Despite the fact he talks about freedom of speech all the time, Musk has been known to suspend accounts that are critical of him.

The banning of the Liam Nissan account, which featured a photoshopped image of the actor Liam Neeson as its profile picture, has led to X users sharing the hashtag #freeliamnissan in response.

It’s not clear exactly what caused the account to be suspended, but it comes shortly after the account was involved in an online altercation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

After appearing to confuse Nissan for the real Liam Neeson, Abbott hit out at the account after it posted criticism of Republicans and their desire to build a border wall.

Abbot wrote in a since-deleted post: “Another Hollywood Actor thinking they know what’s best for Texas. Listen here Liam, make like an actor, and learn your role, and leave dealing with the border to me.”

The deletion of the Liam Nissan parody account has sparked plenty of reaction online, with many calling for it to be reinstated.

