Ligma and Johnson are back at Twitter HQ - this time with the blessing of CEO Elon Musk.

Videos of supposed laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of headquarters circulated worldwide shortly after Elon Musk acquired the company two weeks ago.

Given rumors had swirled before the takeover that Musk planned on cutting a large portion of Twitter's staff upon acquisition, it was pretty believable.

In one video, a man claiming to be an ex-Twitter employee called Daniel Johnson spoke to news outlets about being laid off. But said he had to leave the interview to "touch base with my husband and wife."

Another man, claiming to be named “Rahul Ligma" spoke to news outlets about Musk's takeover. At one point he held up Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, and said, "Michelle Obama wouldn't have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter, Obama in 2008 wouldn't have happened."

The strange statements led to suspicion from people online - especially given that their surnames become 'Ligma Johnson' when said together. It later turned out they were pranksters.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk welcomed them into Twitter's San Francisco HQ:

He joked: "Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes."

But it was pretty tasteless given he'd done yet another round of firing at the company - this time because some fed-up workers dared to criticise him on internal Slack channels.

He revelled in the notoriety afterwards, rather than keeping his head down.









