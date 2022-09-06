It's been just 24 hours since Liz Truss was announced the UK's new prime minister – and there's already been a resurfaced tweet mourning Jimmy Savile, a striking resemblance between a young Truss and Lewis Capaldi, and an influx of memes.
But now, people are asking the real Liz Truss to please stand up (on Twitter).
Many have been keen to congratulate the new Tory leader on social media, including Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson.
"Congratulations to Liz Truss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of Great Britain. Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. It is important to our citizens, economies and security," she wrote to Twitter user @liztruss.
The issue is... that isn't the prime minister.
The account-in-question belongs to Liz Trussell, who has been taking her newfound (unfortunate) fame quite well. She hilariously responded to Andersson with: "Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready".
In another online blunder, Caroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton, criticised the prime minister who "still doesn’t get it," adding: "Boris Johnson did *not* get Brexit done, his myriad mistakes over Covid cost countless lives, & he leaves having disgraced his office. Meanwhile, she’s campaigned as a right wing ideologue & will govern as such - which is a disaster for all of us".
Again, she misdirected the tweet to the wrong account and later apologised.
Lucas said: "Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @trussliz – not Liz Trussell who tweets at @Liztruss – tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it".
While it may be unfortunate for the woman, people were quick to highlight to the hilarity of it all, with Sky's Sophy Ridge enjoying watching Liz Trussell "living her best life" responding to all the tweets.
The real Truss has since updated her Twitter bio to avoid any future confusion.
