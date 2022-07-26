Tuesday night's Tory debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak was cut short after a TalkTV host collapsed on-air, interrupting a stunned-looking Truss mid-sentence.

Truss, 47 and Sunak, 42, went head-to-head on TalkTV hosted by The Sun to debate their policies in the race to become the UK's next Prime Minister.

However, about an hour into the broadcast everything halted after a sudden crash in the studio shocked Truss into silence.

Truss and Sunak were discussing their stance on dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin should he limit gas access this winter when suddenly slightly off-screen a crash occurred.

Behind the podium, Truss stopped speaking and jumped raising her hands to her face saying "oh my god". Looking down at what seemed to be a collapsed person.

Truss walked slowly toward the camera, seemingly to check if the collapsed person was ok.

TalkTV cut the sound and footage of the debate as audience members wondered what happened.



"Just seen the clip of the incident at the TalkTV debate and the reaction from Liz Truss would suggest it was something pretty bad… Hoping all are okay," James tweeted.

"Christ. Take a look at Liz Truss’ face after an incident happens live on the TalkTV Tory leader debate. A huge crashing noise and a look of horror. Hope everyone is ok!! Slightly harrowing." A Twitter user wrote.

Shortly after, a reporter for The Suntweeted that a TalkTV spokesperson confirmed there had been a medical issue but should everything be ok they would try to get back on air. Presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer then confirmed that host Kate McCann had fainted but she was alright.

Program viewers wished McCann well wishes online as the debate was cut short. TalkTV confirmed in a tweet they would not be returning on-air as medical advisors suggested it would be wise to cut the debate entirely.



"Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners." TalkTV wrote.

McCann was hosting the debate alone because her co-host Harry Cole tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.

