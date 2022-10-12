YouTuberLogan Paul has seen the value of his NFT collection, 99 Originals, plunge and is now being clowned for having a "$10" image.

The ImPaulsive podcast host also bought up plenty of images from other collections too, including some from the popular CryptoPunk and BoredApe lines.

In December 2021, Paul did confirm that he spent close to $2.7m on his collection.

But it's worth much less than that amount at the moment, with some people taking a deep dive into his images after he's been routinely mocked for owning a "$10 NFT."

The image of Logan's 0N1 Force NFT –a Bumblee image –is being mocked and making the rounds on social media for apparently being worth $10 after initially being purchased for $623,000.

"It was always worth $10," one person on Twitter joked.

"He's in it for the art," another added.

A third quipped: "I bid $2, final offer. Let me know when you [are] ready to sell it to me @LoganPaul."

Someone else who thinks the NFT will sell for a bigger profit now that it's viral added: "The irony now is that he can probably sell it for more since it's got a lot of attention.

In a report from Yahoo Finance, they utilized numbers from DappRadar, which indicates that Paul's NFT portfolio is now worth around $889,000.

That's a significant difference from the initial $2.7m he dropped on it in the first place and represents a loss of around $1.8m.

While some of Logan's larger items retained a little bit of value compared to their original price, his lesser-known NFTs seem to be bringing the price down.

Some of the collections could have started in the few hundred dollars range but are now valued in the single figures.

As Yahoo further noted, there are several disagreements around DappRadar's pricing of items because some believe that part of Logan's portfolio is a bit overvalued.

And when it comes to the $10 NFT, DappRadar values it at around $7,700, which is still a major loss on his initial investment.

