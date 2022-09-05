The billionaires are at war again - this time it's Elon Musk throwing shade at Jeff Bezos.

Bezos' Amazon Prime recently released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - and the low-budget promo clip for the show didn't inspire confidence.

And while the critics' reviews are largely positive, fans have panned the series - said to be the most expensive ever made.

The show focuses on the Second Age of Middle Earth which happened thousands of years before the events of the films starring Elijah Wood that we all know and love.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, fans were fairly consistent in, well, hating it.

"I really expected more especially given the budget for this series, I expected it to live up to the LOTR movies but sadly it doesn't come close," said one.

Another added: "If you are a Tolkien fan, or take the universe created by Tolkien seriously, don't watch - for you will be utterly disappointed. But if you won't ever read the books or have no patience for the work of Peter Jackson, go ahead and spend a few hours of brainless entertainment."

A third said: "Everything you ever wanted from the original movies... I guess is gone. Feels like a complete cash grab and the creators are making it worse."

So, naturally, the king of the trolls wanted to chime in himself.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss wrote on Monday: "Tolkien is turning in his grave."

It's a clear dig at Bezos and his streaming network, and his fans seemed to love it.





Back in April, Bezos took a shot at Musk and his $44bn offer to purchase Twitter, suggesting that it may give China “leverage.”

Bezos shared a series of tweets that said China might gain influence over Twitter once the acquisition is complete.

“Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?” Bezos wrote, hinting at Musk’s business links to China.

In 2018, the Tesla CEO established a factory in Shanghai, and the company heavily relies on Chinese firms to supply the materials that go into its batteries.

