Louis Theroux is back with another insanely relaxing CBeebies bedtime story

Louis Theroux is back with another CBeebies bedtime story, following the success of his debut episode in November 2022.

Today (10 February) at 18:50 GMT, the investigative journalist reads 'We Found a Hat' by Jon Klassen.

"Oh, look a hat! Pretty snazzy, hey?", he says in the teaser clip. "When did that tortoise get here? Maybe he wants my hat!"

In Theroux's previous episode, he read Peggy The Always Sorry Pigeon, written by Wendy Meddour.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters