Microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag has people longing for an 'apocalypse'

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is back after their Big Red Boots took social media by storm. This time, they've launched a minuscule handbag – the size of a sand grain.

The bag is just 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres and is modelled off the famous Louis Vuitton OnTheGo handbag. Impressively, they were even able to sketch out the LV logo on their tiny creation.

The "bag" was specifically designed for an upcoming auction for Pharrell's Joopiter auction house.

MSCHF told the New York Times that they actually haven't approached Louis Vuitton for permission to use their design. "We are big in the ‘ask forgiveness, not permission’ school," Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of MSCHF told the publication.

The images soon spread across social media, where people took no time in chiming in with their takes.

"Jesus f***ing christ where did we go wrong as a society," one harsh critic wrote, while another hilariously joked: "He made this for the roach at the Met Gala."

"I can’t even fit my phone in this," a third humoured, while one Twitter user added: "My dreams about an apocalypse hitting the earth are making more sense now."

The creation comes just after the creative brand restocked its Big Red Boots.

Retailing at $350 (£280) a pair, the shoes caught the attention of the internet earlier this year for their unique appearance.

The brand described them as: "CARTOON BOOTS FOR A COOL 3D WORLD. CARTOONISHNESS IS AN ABSTRACTION THAT FREES US FROM THE CONSTRAINTS OF REALITY. IF YOU KICK SOMEONE IN THESE BOOTS THEY GO BOING!"

They've since become a big hit among celebrities with the likes of WWE wrestler Seth Rollins, rapper Lil Wayne and Diplo sporting the bizarre boots.

Indy100 reached out to Louis Vuitton for comment.

