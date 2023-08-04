'Frustrated' pilot draws massive penis in sky after being diverted

A Lufthansa pilot left aviation watchers in hysterics after drawing a penis shape in the sky when it was forced to divert.

The pilot was heading to Sicily from Frankfurt last week (28 July) but instead was diverted to Malta – and decided to have a bit of fun in the meantime. It's unclear whether the pilot's art was intentional, with some Italian reports claiming they did it out of frustration.

Officials have claimed it was accidental, according to Euronews.

SAC, the company that manages Catania's airport, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica: "Other planes also tried to land a first time but had failed so they had to go around and then they managed to do it."

Lufthansa went on to tell Corriere della Sera that the wind meant "not possible to land safely in Catania".

"For this reason, the pilot had to remain in a holding position before once again trying to land which was not successful."

The phallic shape was picked up on the plane tracking website Flightradar24.

"If I was on the plane, I would like to have a pilot like this," one person joked on Twitter, while another humoured: "Justified use of company property."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Looks more like pink panther face."

Flightradar24





This isn't the first time a flight has done this.



Last year, an American KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft made a ballsy move by drawing a penis in the sky near a Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria according to history from FlightRadar24.

Flight RAKE71 drew the "sky penis," but it's unclear whether the aircraft was refuelling fighter planes or just playing a prank.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.