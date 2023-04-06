After three months of national attention for speculating she may be the missing child Madeleine McCann, 21-year-old Julia Faustyna finally has answers.

Faustyna, who also uses the last name Wendell, revealed in February via social media that she believes she is McCann, the British girl who went missing at three years old in 2007.

Since going public with the claim, Dr Fia Johansson, a psychic and doctor of psychology and human behaviour has represented Faustyna and helped her through the process of getting her DNA tested.

On Tuesday, Dr Johansson revealed via Instagram that Faustyna’s 23andMe test revealed she is “100% of Polish heart, with negligible influence from Lithuania and Russia” meaning she is most likely, not McCann.

“Although it is impossible to tell for sure without the parent’s DNA results on either side, the test results speak to the origins of Julia’s root,” Dr Johnasson wrote. “The DNA test results did not show any connection to British or even German roots.”

“Although Julia is disappointed about this revelation and the spotlight may fade away, the truth as presented in the results speaks to perhaps an unwelcomed new reality,” Dr Johansson wrote.

Dr Johansson revealed to The Mirror that she always knew Faustyna was not McCann, saying Faustyna is “immature” and has a number of mental health conditions.

“I have always believed Madeleine is alive, but when I flew out to Poland, I knew Julia wasn’t Madeleine,” Dr Johansson said.

“I knew all of the disorders Julia had. She was immature and couldn’t recognise who she was. She needed to get closure.”

Dr Johansson alleges that Faustyna has ADD and depression.

In her Instagram post, Dr Johansson said Faustyna had not been consistently taking the medication she was prescribed for several years.

“I am glad she is safe and sound with the family she perhaps does not want," she added.

