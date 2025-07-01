All the times Elon Musk has slammed the 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again come to blows with Donald Trump over “ big, beautiful bill ” and has now threatened to unseat lawmakers who support it.

The piece of domestic legislation bill will extend tax cuts that Trump signed in 2017, raise spending on the US-Mexico border and oil drilling and also make sweeping reductions in the social safety-net for many Americans, including within healthcare and other social programmes.

It is something that has been slammed by many people, including Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett, who called it a reverse Robin Hood .

Among its many critics is Trump’s former ally Musk, who has recently threatened to form his own rival political party and to unseat lawmakers who vote to pass the bill.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he said in a post on X/Twitter.

He later added that if the “insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day”.

It’s far from the first time he has slammed the bill.

Their rift became public early last month, and just days after Musk’s exit from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), when Musk called the measure “a disgusting abomination”.

The strong words came as Musk more gently criticised the bill at the end of May, telling CBS he was “disappointed” in Trump’s bill, arguing it “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing”.

A matter of days later, on 3 June, Musk went further, saying: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

In another post, the tech billionaire shared a Kill Bill-themed meme shortly after urging people : “Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL.”

Trump responded to the comments, saying he was "very disappointed" in Musk for his criticism. It sparked yet another scathing (and rather telling) comment from Musk, who accused Trump of “ingratitude” and essentially claimed that without him, Trump would have lost the election.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” he claimed . “Such ingratitude.”

Musk also made the claim that Trump’s name is in the Epstein Files and that is the reason they haven’t been released.

He renewed his criticism of the bill, saying in a series of posts on Saturday (28 June) that it would be “political suicide for the Republican Party”.





Musk also suggested the US is currently being run by the “PORKY PIG PARTY” and argued the bill is a “DEBT SLAVERY bill”.





