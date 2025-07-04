An interview has resurfaced of Piers Morgan questioning Sophia Hutchins about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner after the 29-year-old tragically lost her life in a road collision on Wednesday (July 2).

The interview, filmed during Jenner's stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here back in 2020, saw Hutchins call out Morgan's personal questions and praise her business partners resilience in the jungle.

Hutchins, a close friend and business manager of Caitlyn Jenner was involved in a tragic road collision. The accident reportedly took place near her home in Malibu where she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, two passengers in the other vehicle were not injured by the crash.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings