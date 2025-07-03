Tyler, The Creator revives viral moment by showing up to ‘Esmeralda’s' graduation

We love a full circle moment, and one we weren't expecting to happen quite so soon was Tyler, The Creator, reuniting with his viral side-kick 'Esmeralda'.

The original 2013 viral video, which has been viewed over 10 million times, sees the ''EARFQUAKE' rapper hanging out with a little girl he's named 'Esmeralda', as he jokes that he "adopted her from Mexico".

"She doesn't know English yet", he quips. "I donated to charity too, I'm really a good guy", he continues, as the tot shouts "No!" and attempts to cover his mouth.





- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Esmeralda, calm down, we'll get some tacos soon, ok?", he responds, as she shouts back: "That's not my name!"

For months afterwards, fans were convinced that the now-34-year-old and the young girl were either related, or that he had genuinely adopted her, however, she would turn out to be Chloe Clancy, reportedly the daughter of his managers, Christian and Kelly Clancy.

Fast forward 12 years and no one could've predicted that a new video of Tyler (real name Tyler Gregory Okonma) and an all-grown-up Clancy would go viral once again, after he reportedly showed up to her graduation.

In the clip, the graduate can be seen walking across the stage dressed in a gown to collect her diploma, when a familiar voice shouts from the crowd: "Esmeralda!"





"THE WHOLE TIME THAT WAS CLANCY'S DAUGHTER?!? lmaoooo I never knew that", one fan commented in response.

"This clip made my knees need a splash of Wd-40 cause damn time flew fast", another joked.

"15 years later & he still aggravating her … that’s dedication lol", someone else chimed in.

Consider us now patiently awaiting the return of The Greatest Cooking Show Of All Time.

Why not read...

Tyler, The Creator album artist shares surprisingly low amount he was paid

All of the celebrities speaking out against ICE raids

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.