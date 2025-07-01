Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell are linking up for a new music video, meanwhile controversy continues after fans were allegedly “ignored” at a signing.

Supermodel Campbell has defended singer Cyrus over the backlash she’s facing after a clip from a fan signing event in London went viral.

Fans have criticised Cyrus and Campbell for their behaviour over claims they ignored fans while chatting away with one another at a signing event at the record shop Rough Trade East in London on 21 June.

In one video, a fan could be seen approaching Cyrus and Campbell for the meet and greet, but the famous pair failed to acknowledge her immediately as they were engaged in conversation.

The caption shared online claimed: “Fan gets ignored by Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell.”

But, Campbell took to social media to defend Cyrus, who she has recently released a track with as part of Cyrus’ album Something Beautiful.

Campbell said on Instagram: “@mileycyrus what a fun a fun signing [sic]. Thank you for having me by your side to celebrate the Every Girl You've Ever Loved vinyl release in London.

“What a joy to spend the night with you in my hometown— your energy is infectious, your memory and graciousness is unreal with our fans , you had me laughing all night.

“To everyone who came out to the signing: thank you. We felt your love and adored meeting you. If you couldn't make it, the vinyl is available now— SHOW US YOUR POSES THIS SUMMER.”

One fan reacted to the clip, writing: “As a Miley Cyrus fan, I was disappointed with this interaction. I understand celebrities are busy, but this was far from polite.

“It was barely a ‘hi, thank you’ next. There was no hint of wanting to connect with the fan. Miley, you’re better than that!”

But, another argued: “This was a free event, y’all got free vinyls - SIGNED vinyls, and got to meet Miley and Naomi for free. Suck it up and GTFO! No matter how much she does for y’all, y’all never cease to stop complaining and whining. She had 100 people to sign the vinyls for. Get a life!!!”

The collaboration comes as the supermodel and singer have teamed up on a song titled 'Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved', on which Campbell has a vocal part.

Campbell also stars in the music video, which was released on Monday (30 June).

