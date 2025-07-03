RaKai is one of the biggest new names taking over TikTok, going by the username 2xRaKai online.

He’s fast becoming one of the most popular streamers out there after collaborating with Kai Cenat.

The New York-born streamer first rose to prominence online after featuring in Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 subathon back in 2024, and since then he’s grown a huge following.

At the time of writing, he has 1.4 million followers on Twitch and 411k YouTube subscribers.

How old is RaKai?

RaKai is 16 and his birthday falls on November 21, according to Famous Birthdays .

However, his age has been called into question online, after recent videos saw him claim he's 20 years old.

What kind of content does RaKai make?

RaKai’s videos vary from gaming to “Just Chatting” sessions.

His biggest video on YouTube is called ‘I Played The Most Aura Filled Football Game’ and it sees him team up with Duke Dennis and NLE Choppa. It has amassed 1.2 million views.

A music video for his song 'Young & Lit' with Starbandz also has more than 1 million views.

Kai Cenat video controversy

Back in March this year, Cenat came under fire online for appearing to film friend RaKai in the bathroom.

Footage circulating online seems to show Cenat knocking on a bathroom door and asking RaKai to "open". RaKai responds: "I'm taking a s***!"

But that doesn't stop someone Cenat is filming with seemingly tampering with the bathroom door lock so they can enter and continue filming. Rakai could then be seen sitting on the toilet.

While some claim the moment has been staged, the viral video has attracted a lot of criticism .

