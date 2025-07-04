Sophia Hutchins shared message about her faith in final posts before death aged 29

Controversial transgender activist and Trump ally, Sophia Hutchins, has died at the age of 29, following an ATV accident.

Hutchins was best known for being a long-time friend and the manager of Caitlyn Jenner.

TMZ reported that she was driving the vehicle near Jenner’s $3.5 million home in Malibu, California, when she collided with a car bumper, sending the ATV down a 350-foot ravine. Police pronounced her dead at the scene, and no one else was reported injured.

Hutchins and Jenner met in 2015, with the 29-year-old going on to become the reality star's manager and moving into her home - however, they have always denied they have any relationship beyond friendship.

“We are not going to get into that,” Caitlyn said while addressing the rumors in a 2018 interview with Variety.

“But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends,” she added.

Hutchins has had her fair share of controversy in recent years, having been a loyal supporter of Donald Trump, and going on to become selected as a delegate at large for the Republican National Convention 2024.

She's also made a number of disgraced comments regarding the LGBT+ community and Black people.

Just weeks before her death, on 28 April, the devout Roman Catholic posted one of her final posts on Instagram about her faith, just as the first American pope was chosen.

"Saint Peter, our first pope, in his towering statue, looking out over the flock as they mourn the loss of our holy father pope Francis, this past Saturday", she wrote, alongside a photo of crowds gathering outside the Vatican.

A number of Maga supporters have since spoken out in the wake of her death.

"That's heartbreaking news. Sophia Hutchins was a vibrant presence, and her tragic loss at just 29 in such a horrific ATV accident is devastating. My thoughts are with her loved ones and Caitlyn Jenner during this difficult time. RIP", one person wrote.

"Too many young, beautiful people are lost too soon. Prayers over you all", another added.

Hutchins previously served as the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, an organization helping LGBTQ people.

Jenner is yet to speak out on her death.

