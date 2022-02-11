A man upgraded his economy seat on a long flight that didn't include his wife - and people are blasting him.

In a post uploaded to the popular sub-Reddit Am I The A**hole, the man anonymously wrote that he and his wife are travelling from Japan to the US for holiday.

When he booked the tickets, he could upgrade his own because of the mileage he had. But his wife wasn't too pleased as she wasn't included in the plan.

"She wanted to sit together on the 12-hour flight, but it's overnight, so we're gonna be sleeping the whole flight, so I didn't think it mattered. I told her that and she got upset because she thinks I chose business class over her and that's rude apparently," he wrote.

He continued: "I said to her that she's just jealous (in a teasing joking way), and she got upset and told me to ask the airline to see if I can switch my seat back to economy. I said hell no because I'm not going to miss my opportunity to sit in business class (which looks amazing btw, look up 'ANA the room'). "



Despite the explanation, people took to the comments to side with the wife and her feelings about the exclusion.

"You literally ditched your wife and then mocked her. You are absolutely the asshole here, and she is completely right to be upset," one wrote.

"Why are you even married if you're prioritizing your comfort over spending time with your wife?" another added.



A third wrote: "Honestly, it's alarming that you can't see that. Your wife deserves better. I would bet that this isn't the first time you've neglected to think of her while making a decision for yourself to be nice and comfortable."

Despite all the criticism from people online, the man took to his original post to make this update about the flight dilemma: "Yeah, I'm the a**hole. I'm buying her the upgrade to sit next to me in business. I offered to switch seats, but she really wanted to sit next to me."

Well, after the nudges from the internet, it's good to see that he made the better decision for their travels.

